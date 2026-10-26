Anthropic unveils Claude plan to retain enterprise clients before IPO
Business
Anthropic, which makes Claude, just shared its game plan to keep big business clients hooked as it gears up for its IPO.
By connecting Claude with tools like Claude Code and Cowork, it has managed to get more high-spending customers using multiple services, jumping from 30% last year to more than 50% now.
Anthropic posts about 900% net retention
Right now, Anthropic has nearly 12,000 customers spending at least $100,000 each year, with some shelling out millions.
Its strategy is clearly working: net revenue retention has soared to about 900%.
But there is a catch: Anthropic depends heavily on a few major clients and cloud partners like AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.
If those relationships shift or big spenders pull back, it could put its growth at risk.