Anthropic unveils Claude plan to retain enterprise clients before IPO

Right now, Anthropic has nearly 12,000 customers spending at least $100,000 each year, with some shelling out millions.

Its strategy is clearly working: net revenue retention has soared to about 900%.

But there is a catch: Anthropic depends heavily on a few major clients and cloud partners like AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

If those relationships shift or big spenders pull back, it could put its growth at risk.