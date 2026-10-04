Anthropic's Claude Corps offers $85,000 for early-career US nonprofit work

You're eligible if you're 18 and older, have no more than two years of full-time work experience, and can work in the US.

The program starts this October and kicks off with hands-on AI training from Anthropic and CodePath, mentorship, and partnerships with groups like YMCA and Goodwill Industries.

With $150 million committed to supporting nonprofits and building your career skills, this could be a great step if you want to use tech for good.