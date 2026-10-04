Anthropic's Claude Corps offers $85,000 for early-career US nonprofit work
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Thinking about using AI to make a real difference? Anthropic's Claude Corps fellowship is looking for early-career folks eager to help US nonprofits.
If selected, you'll get $85,000 plus benefits. Just don't miss the July 17, 2026 deadline.
Claude Corps eligibility and October start
You're eligible if you're 18 and older, have no more than two years of full-time work experience, and can work in the US.
The program starts this October and kicks off with hands-on AI training from Anthropic and CodePath, mentorship, and partnerships with groups like YMCA and Goodwill Industries.
With $150 million committed to supporting nonprofits and building your career skills, this could be a great step if you want to use tech for good.