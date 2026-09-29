Anthropic's IPO proposes 'Founder LLC' giving founders 50.1% voting power
Business
Anthropic, the AI safety startup, has proposed in its IPO filing a fresh governance setup called "Founder LLC."
Instead of chasing profits, this move gives the company's seven co-founders, like CEO Dario Amodei, major voting power (50.1%) so they can keep Anthropic focused on what helps society most.
Founders pledge 80% equity to charity
With this new structure, Anthropic is doubling down on building AI that benefits everyone.
It's a public benefit corporation, which means balancing investors' interests with what's good for people.
The founders have also pledged to donate 80% of their equity to charity over time and set up rules to make sure leadership stays steady and ethical, even if some founders move on.