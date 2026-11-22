Anthropic's Nasdaq IPO values company near $1.3 trillion after debut
Anthropic, the AI startup, just made a huge splash on Nasdaq. Its valuation shot up to nearly $1.3 trillion by the end of its first day of trading.
With shares closing 17% above the IPO price, at the $83 offering price, CNBC estimated employee equity was worth about $232 billion on paper, or roughly $44 million per employee across a workforce of 5,300.
Some Anthropic employees could reach $100 million
Roughly 400 early team members could see their stock hit $100 million or more. Altogether, employee equity is so massive it could buy 9% of San Francisco's homes.
Anthropic also encourages giving back: staff can donate vested shares with a generous company match, making it easier for them to support causes they care about while sharing in the company's success.