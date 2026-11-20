Anthropic's November 18 IPO strengthens Nasdaq's lead over NYSE
Nasdaq just scored big with AI company Anthropic's record-breaking IPO on November 18, where more than 800 million shares changed hands.
This major win has made Nasdaq's lead over the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) even more obvious, keeping the rivalry between these two exchanges alive and kicking.
Nasdaq raises $201.8B vs NYSE $20.8B
So far in 2026, Nasdaq has hosted 64 IPOs, raising a massive $201.8 billion, way ahead of NYSE's 42 listings and $20.8 billion raised.
Thanks to its close ties with tech hubs like Silicon Valley and smart marketing moves, Nasdaq keeps attracting top tech companies like SpaceX and Anthropic.
Meanwhile, NYSE is feeling the pressure to catch up as both exchanges compete for the next wave of big-name IPOs.