Anthropic's big stock market debut, called "Project Lantern," didn't follow the usual playbook, and bankers definitely noticed.

To keep things tight, Anthropic instructed some of its 22 IPO underwriters to limit the number of bankers working on the deal to four, asking firms to make sure they were senior staff, and kept details on lockdown.

The process brought in more than $500 million in fees but left many advisers frustrated by the strict controls and last-minute changes.