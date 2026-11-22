Anthropic's 'Project Lantern' IPO limited bankers and generated $500 million+ fees
Anthropic's big stock market debut, called "Project Lantern," didn't follow the usual playbook, and bankers definitely noticed.
To keep things tight, Anthropic instructed some of its 22 IPO underwriters to limit the number of bankers working on the deal to four, asking firms to make sure they were senior staff, and kept details on lockdown.
The process brought in more than $500 million in fees but left many advisers frustrated by the strict controls and last-minute changes.
Anthropic oversubscribed, stock fell 8.5%
Like SpaceX, Anthropic's IPO drew huge investor interest and was oversubscribed: proof that AI companies are hot right now.
Still, after an early 17% jump, Anthropic's stock dropped 8.5%, showing just how unpredictable the market can be for tech newcomers.
These wild swings have people wondering if this is what the future of IPOs will look like.