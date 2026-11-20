Anthropic's shares could fund $156 billion for public benefit
Anthropic could amount to $156 billion into charitable work. Its Public Benefit Fund (PBF), holding 5% of the company's shares, could grow into an $80 billion endowment if current stock prices hold.
The big goal? Back projects that help society get the most out of AI.
Anthropic fund launches $200 million jobs study
The PBF's first move is a $200 million study on how AI affects jobs.
Meanwhile, Anthropic employees have pledged $23 billion in shares for charity, and with company matching, that could add up to another $53 billion for good causes like AI safety and effective altruism.
If everything goes as planned, Anthropic's total giving could reach $156 billion, almost a quarter of all US charitable donations made last year.