Anuj Rathi and Prashant Parashar launch Profound AI assistants platform
Business
Former Swiggy Senior Vice President Anuj Rathi and former Zomato Chief Technology Officer Prashant Parashar have teamed up to launch Profound, an AI platform that lets you create your own personalized AI assistant in just 30 minutes.
The idea? To make things like hiring, mentoring, and networking way simpler for professionals and companies.
Profound raises $1.5 million seed, beta planned
Profound just bagged $1.5 million in seed funding from Stellaris Venture Partners, 3one4 Capital, and big names like Swiggy's co-founders and Cred's Kunal Shah.
The team is planning to roll out a public beta soon, with a full launch expected later this year.