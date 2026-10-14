Aon survey: Spending, investment keep Indian pay rising 9.1% 2027
Good news for job seekers and young professionals: Aon's latest survey predicts Indian salaries will go up by 9.1% in 2027, broadly unchanged from the actual average salary increase of 9% recorded in 2026.
This steady rise is thanks to strong spending at home and solid investments, which are helping companies keep paychecks growing even as costs go up.
NBFCs lead pay gains, attrition 18%
If you're eyeing the hottest pay bumps, nonbank financial companies (NBFCs) top the list with a projected 10.1% increase, followed by energy (9.9%) and real estate and infrastructure (9.8%).
But it's not all smooth sailing: attrition rates have jumped to 18%, making talent retention tricky for employers.
On the tech front, over half of companies now use AI tools to boost productivity, a sign that workplaces are evolving fast.