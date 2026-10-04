Aparna Nair of IBM says AI reshapes early careers
AI is changing how early careers are built, according to Aparna Nair, IBM's chief talent, leadership, and culture officer.
With AI now handling many routine tasks, she says skills like critical thinking and good judgment are becoming must-haves for young professionals.
Nair encourages using AI as a tool to learn, but reminds everyone to double-check what it gives you instead of just trusting it blindly.
IBM survey finds critical thinking gap
IBM's September survey found that about 57% of chief human resources officers surveyed identified critical thinking as an important skill in the AI era, but only 49% of employees feel the same way.
The takeaway? As AI becomes more common at work, being able to question and validate its output will set you apart, so don't let those core human skills slide.