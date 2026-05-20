Apollo Hospitals Q4 profit up 36% to ₹529cr, revenue ₹6,605cr
Apollo Hospitals just had a strong quarter, with profits up 36% year-over-year to ₹529 crore in Q4 FY26.
Its revenue also climbed 18%, hitting ₹6,605 crore for the quarter.
For the full year, it saw a solid 16% revenue boost and net profits were up by 34%, reaching ₹1,942 crore.
Apollo board greenlights ₹1,550cr Cradle-Cloudnine merger
Apollo's board has greenlit a ₹1,550 crore merger between Apollo Cradle and Fertility and Cloudnine, pending approval, which means some stake sales and grabbing nearly 10% of the new company.
Operationally, things are looking up: its EBITDA margin improved to 25.5%, retail healthcare and diagnostics grew revenues by 20%, and losses in those segments shrank in FY26 (fiscal year ended March 2026).
Plus, Apollo HealthCo's profit rose from ₹47 crore in FY25 to ₹324 crore in FY26.
A demerger of its pharmacy and digital health arms is also on track for completion by late FY27.