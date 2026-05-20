Apollo Hospitals Q4 profit up 36% to ₹529cr, revenue ₹6,605cr

Apollo board greenlights ₹1,550cr Cradle-Cloudnine merger

Apollo's board has greenlit a ₹1,550 crore merger between Apollo Cradle and Fertility and Cloudnine, pending approval, which means some stake sales and grabbing nearly 10% of the new company.

Operationally, things are looking up: its EBITDA margin improved to 25.5%, retail healthcare and diagnostics grew revenues by 20%, and losses in those segments shrank in FY26 (fiscal year ended March 2026).

Plus, Apollo HealthCo's profit rose from ₹47 crore in FY25 to ₹324 crore in FY26.

A demerger of its pharmacy and digital health arms is also on track for completion by late FY27.