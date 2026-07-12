This leading defence company plans to raise ₹3,322cr

Issue specifics

Issue to include equity shares and convertible equity warrants

The preferential issue will consist of 2,28,30,902 equity shares worth ₹951.13 crore and 5,69,15,380 convertible equity warrants aggregating ₹2,371.09 crore. The equity shares will be allotted to 55 investors at an issue price of ₹416.60 per share while the warrants will be issued to 93 investors at the same price per warrant. Each warrant is convertible into one fully paid-up equity share with a face value of ₹1 within a year from allotment date in one or more tranches.