Apple hires ex-Google executive to lead AI product marketing

Apple has announced the appointment of Lilian Rincon, a former Google executive, as its new VP of Product Marketing for AI. The move comes as part of Apple's efforts to revamp its Siri assistant and strengthen its position in the highly competitive artificial intelligence (AI) market. Rincon will report directly to Greg Joswiak, Apple's Senior VP of Worldwide Product Marketing.

Career trajectory Lilian Rincon led Google Shopping Before joining Apple, Rincon was the VP of Product for Google Shopping at Google. She has also worked at Microsoft and Skype in the past. Her diverse experience in tech giants makes her a valuable addition to Apple's team as they look to redefine their AI strategy with an improved Siri assistant.

Strategic shift Apple reboots Siri with Gemini partnership Apple is working to reboot its AI strategy after some initial failures. The company's immediate focus is on transforming Siri into a more robust chatbot-style app. A major part of this plan is a multi-year partnership with Google, which will allow Apple to run Google's Gemini models from its own devices and servers.

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