$95M Siri lawsuit: Apple begins sending payouts over unlawful recordings

Apple has begun distributing payouts from a $95 million class action lawsuit settlement over alleged unlawful and intentional recording of conversations with its voice assistant, Siri . The issue dates back to 2019, when it was reported that Apple contractors were overhearing private conversations while grading Siri. Although the company denies any wrongdoing, it settled the case to move forward.

Payout details Settlement eligibility and payout distribution To qualify for the settlement, users must have owned a Siri-enabled Apple device purchased between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2024, and experienced an "unintended Siri activation." Each individual could submit up to five devices. While the $95 million settlement was expected to pay up to $20 per device with a maximum payout of $100, the final amount seems to be around $8.02 per device with a maximum payout of $40.10.

Case origin Background of the lawsuit and Apple's response The lawsuit was filed after The Guardian reported that Apple contractors were overhearing private conversations while grading Siri. Apple claimed that less than 1% of Siri interactions were shared for quality assurance, but the practice raised major privacy concerns. Now, users can opt-in to these recordings for 'grading' Siri interactions and the company no longer outsources these services.

Twitter Post People have started receiving payouts Just randomly gotta Siri voice assistant lawsuit settlement deposit in my Cash App. Check your accounts if you signed up. pic.twitter.com/hQN5ZDLjh8 — Latrell Jennings (Eccentech) (@Eccentech) January 23, 2026

