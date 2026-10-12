Apple boosts iPhone duo supply 30% before October 16 preorders
Apple is ramping up production of its new iPhone Duo as it anticipates stronger-than-expected demand.
With preorders opening October 16, the company has increased supply orders by 30% to make sure fans don't miss out.
This move comes even though there were earlier worries about possible shortages.
Apple raises Duo production to 10 million
Apple now expects production to move closer to 10 million units this year, up from an earlier plan of six to seven million.
To keep up, they've also bumped up orders for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, but are cutting back a bit on the regular Pro model.
Apple has managed to build up enough inventory to begin retail sales and fulfill preorders, with Foxconn repeatedly adjusting equipment, assembly processes, and production settings,
and Samsung's foldable OLED panels and hinge components facing low yields, delayed deliveries, and design changes, so if you're eyeing the new Duo, chances are you'll actually be able to get one.