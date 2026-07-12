How Apple avoided semiconductor tariffs through Intel partnership
What's the story
Apple managed to dodge semiconductor tariffs last year, thanks to a strategic deal with Intel. The agreement came after Tim Cook's visit to Washington last summer, where he negotiated against a proposed 100% tax on imported computer parts. Such a tax would have significantly increased the cost of manufacturing devices for the tech giant.
Tax exemption
The Intel connection
The deal with Intel was key to Apple's tax exemption. The US government had pushed the tech giant to invest in domestic manufacturing, with Intel being a major focus during negotiations. The administration made it clear that supporting this American brand was the primary condition for securing the tax break. This led to Apple's decision to partner with Intel, avoiding semiconductor tariffs last year.
Market impact
Market reaction and manufacturing details
The news of Apple's partnership with Intel had an immediate effect on the market, sending the chip maker's stock price to an all-time high. Apple intends to use these domestically-produced parts in its upcoming Mac computers and future iPhone models. The revelation also highlights how tax negotiations were linked to this manufacturing partnership, a detail that wasn't known before.
Policy goal
Wider implications of the deal
The tax rule was designed to encourage large corporations to manufacture products in America. By partnering with a local company, Apple avoided additional import fees on its components. This strategy helped keep final prices stable for consumers buying new phones or laptops. Despite facing some financial challenges later due to a global shortage of memory components, resolving the tax issue was a major victory for the tech giant.