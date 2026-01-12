Apple finally beats Samsung as world's top smartphone brand

How the competition stacked up

The iPhone 16 really took off in places like India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, Samsung is still close behind with a 19% share—helped by its Galaxy S25 and A series—but struggled in Latin America and Western Europe.

Xiaomi held on to third place at 13%, while Vivo grew slightly and OPPO slipped due to tough competition at home but gained ground in India and Africa.