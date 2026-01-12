Next Article
Apple finally beats Samsung as world's top smartphone brand
Business
Big news: Apple has ended Samsung's 14-year streak to become the world's number one smartphone maker in 2025.
The iPhone 17 series was a huge hit, and the iPhone 16 kept its momentum going strong.
Thanks to this, Apple now holds a 20% global market share—the highest growth among all major brands, according to Counterpoint Research.
How the competition stacked up
The iPhone 16 really took off in places like India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.
Meanwhile, Samsung is still close behind with a 19% share—helped by its Galaxy S25 and A series—but struggled in Latin America and Western Europe.
Xiaomi held on to third place at 13%, while Vivo grew slightly and OPPO slipped due to tough competition at home but gained ground in India and Africa.