Apple iPhone shipments in India fall in Q2 2026
Business
For the first time in nearly four years, Apple's iPhone shipments in India are dropping.
The April-June 2026 quarter saw fewer iPhones shipped, ending a long streak of steady growth.
This slowdown is mostly due to supply chain hiccups, fewer financing and trade-in deals, and not many price cuts on older models.
Tight iPhone stock in India
Since late last year, key iPhones like the 17 series have been harder to find.
Even though Apple hasn't raised official prices, reduced exchange offers and financing options mean you would pay more out of pocket.
Retailers say demand is strong, but stock for popular models is tight, and they don't expect big festive discounts on older iPhones this year either.