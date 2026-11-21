Apple is being sued over tap-to-share contacts feature in India
What's the story
Apple is facing a lawsuit in India over its NameDrop feature, which allows users to share contact information by bringing their devices close together. The lawsuit has been filed by GG Technologies, a US-based start-up behind StayTouch app. The company claims that Apple's feature infringes on its patented technology and is seeking ₹15 billion (about $161.86 million) in damages and an injunction against Apple.
Lawsuit details
GG Technologies also sued Apple in the US
GG Technologies filed the lawsuit in India in October after mediation proceedings initiated in April failed in September.
The company also sued Apple in the US over related patent infringement claims.
In its 781-page court filing with the Bombay High Court, GG Technologies alleged that Apple's NameDrop infringes on its Indian patent for technology enabling phones to exchange contact information with nearby devices without manual pairing.
Feature comparison
Patent granted to GG Technologies in July 2024
GG Technologies launched StayTouch in 2019, the same year it sought patent protection for the technology in the US.
The company filed its Indian patent application in 2021 and received the patent in July 2024.
Apple introduced NameDrop as part of iOS 17 in June 2023.
The feature was made available on iPhones later that year, with compatible Apple Watches getting support in October through watchOS 10.1.
Legal request
GG Technologies has requested an injunction against Apple
In its court filing, GG Technologies has asked for an injunction to restrict the usage of NameDrop on iOS.
The company has also requested the court to bar Apple from selling or importing iPhones and Apple Watches with NameDrop pre-installed in India.
The case is yet to be scheduled for a hearing.
Ongoing investigation
Investigation into Apple's alleged patent infringement launched
In the US, the International Trade Commission launched an investigation into Apple's alleged patent infringement in August after GG Technologies's complaint.
The start-up is seeking an order that could prevent imports of infringing Apple devices into the country and restrict their sale.
Founded in 2018 by IIT Delhi graduate Gaurav Goel, a former Goldman Sachs investment banker, GG Technologies developed StayTouch as a digital alternative to business cards.