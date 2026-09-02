Apple names John Ternus CEO with $3 million salary, $55 million equity

Apple just named John Ternus as its new CEO, and his compensation is huge: he gets a $3 million salary, $2.5 million in restricted stock units prorated for the few weeks he'll serve as CEO before the end of Apple's 2026 fiscal year, and an annual equity award with a target value of $55 million for fiscal 2027.

Altogether, his seven restricted stock grants could have a final payout ranging from about $50 million to $148 million.