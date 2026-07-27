Apple retakes title as most valuable publicly traded company
Business
Apple just pulled ahead of NVIDIA again, reclaiming its spot as the most valuable publicly traded company.
After a more than 1% jump in shares on Monday, Apple's value hit about $4.94 trillion, outpacing NVIDIA's around $4.83 trillion.
This is not the first time Apple has taken the lead this year; it briefly topped NVIDIA back on July 17 too.
Tim Cook's last earnings call Thursday
Apple's quarterly earnings are dropping this Thursday, and it is a big moment: Tim Cook will host his last call as CEO before moving to executive chairman on September 1.
John Ternus, who has been leading hardware engineering for years, will take over as CEO.
With these leadership shifts and fresh earnings numbers, Apple's next chapter is about to kick off.