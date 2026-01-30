Apple smashes revenue records in Q1 FY26, thanks to iPhone 17
Business
Apple just posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue—$143.8 billion for Q1 FY26, up 16% from last year and beating Wall Street predictions.
Earnings per share were $2.84.
In short: Apple's making more money than ever.
iPhone 17 leads the charge
The real star? The iPhone 17. It brought in a record $85.3 billion (that's a 23% jump), with CEO Tim Cook calling out "unprecedented demand" worldwide.
Services and shareholder perks also hit new highs
Apple's services (think: App Store, music, cloud) pulled in $30 billion—up 14%.