Apple weighing CXMT and YMTC chip purchases despite US blacklist
Business
Apple is looking to buy memory chips from two Chinese companies, CXMT and YMTC, as it tries to deal with the ongoing global chip shortage fueled by the AI boom.
The catch? Both firms are on a US blacklist over alleged military ties, which makes this move pretty risky for Apple.
Apple to limit chips to China
If these talks work out, Apple plans to use these chips only in devices sold within China, hoping that keeps US lawmakers calm about security concerns.
CEO Tim Cook is also quietly talking to officials like Scott Bessent to smooth things over and avoid political drama while keeping Apple's supply chain running.