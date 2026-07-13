Apple's stock jumps $650 billion in value amid AI struggles
Business
Apple's stock just soared 16% since late June, adding a massive $650 billion to its value after a rough patch with its AI features.
While other tech stocks struggled, investors have shifted back to Apple, drawn by its steady approach and less risky AI strategy.
Apple raises prices, growth outlook improves
To handle rising chip costs, Apple bumped up prices on Macs, iPads, and home devices (but not iPhones). Analysts think fans will stick around anyway.
Plus, there's big excitement for the foldable iPhone launching this September; suppliers are prepping for 10 million units.
With revenue expected to jump nearly 15% this year and record cash flow in sight, Apple looks set for its strongest growth since 2021, making it a safe bet even as rivals like Alphabet face slower times.