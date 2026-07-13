Apple's stock jumps $650 billion in value amid AI struggles

To handle rising chip costs, Apple bumped up prices on Macs, iPads, and home devices (but not iPhones). Analysts think fans will stick around anyway.

Plus, there's big excitement for the foldable iPhone launching this September; suppliers are prepping for 10 million units.

With revenue expected to jump nearly 15% this year and record cash flow in sight, Apple looks set for its strongest growth since 2021, making it a safe bet even as rivals like Alphabet face slower times.