Applied Materials opens world's biggest EPIC center for AI semiconductors
Applied Materials has launched the EPIC Center, a massive new research facility focused on making better, faster semiconductors for AI.
It's the biggest of its kind in the world and aims to speed up chip development by at least 30%, boost performance, and help data centers use less energy, a big deal for powering everything from smart devices to future tech.
EPIC Center teams with Stanford University
The EPIC Center isn't working alone: it's teaming up with major industry players and top schools like Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley.
The breakthroughs here could shape everything from healthcare and education to consumer gadgets and greener computing.
As CEO Gary Dickerson puts it, this center is all about accelerating the pace of innovation where it counts most.