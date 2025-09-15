Next Article
APSEZ gains over 5% in a month: Is it a buy?
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) had a slightly rough quarter, slipping -0.85% as of September 15, 2025.
But things are looking up lately—the stock bounced back with over 5% gains in both the past week and the past month, showing some quick recovery after a tough stretch.
APSEZ's market capitalization and trading volume
APSEZ is valued at ₹3,00,928.96 crore right now. Its price-to-earnings ratio stands at 26.64, with earnings per share at 52.28.
Even after recent losses, trading volume stayed strong—over 14 lakh shares changed hands in the latest session—suggesting that investors are still interested and keeping an eye on where this stock goes next.