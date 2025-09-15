APSEZ gains over 5% in a month: Is it a buy?

APSEZ's market capitalization and trading volume

APSEZ is valued at ₹3,00,928.96 crore right now. Its price-to-earnings ratio stands at 26.64, with earnings per share at 52.28.

Even after recent losses, trading volume stayed strong—over 14 lakh shares changed hands in the latest session—suggesting that investors are still interested and keeping an eye on where this stock goes next.