Meet Archna Vyas, Gates Foundation's first woman India director

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has announced the appointment of Archna Vyas as its new Country Director for India. She is the first woman to hold this position in one of the foundation's most important country partnerships. Vyas will lead the foundation's work in close collaboration with government agencies, philanthropists, and private sector partners on healthcare, sanitation, gender equality, and agricultural development initiatives.

Background Vyas's experience and vision for India Before her new role, Vyas was the Global Director for the foundation's Global Policy and Advocacy division. She joined the organization in 2014 and has worked across various health and poverty alleviation programs. "India is our most significant country partnership," Vyas said in a statement. "I look forward to working closely with governments, communities, philanthropists, and our partners to support the Government of India's vision of becoming a developed economy by 2047."

Transition Vyas succeeds Hari Menon Vyas succeeds Hari Menon, who has led the India Country Office since 2019. Menon will transition to a global leadership role in January 2026. The foundation has been working in India since 2003 on issues ranging from digital public infrastructure to financial empowerment, helping lift millions out of poverty over two decades.