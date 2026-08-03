Ardee Industries opens August 5 IPO to raise ₹425.87 cr
Ardee Industries is opening its IPO for subscription from August 5 to August 7, aiming to raise ₹425.87 crore.
The buzz is real: its gray market premium (GMP) has climbed to ₹7 per share, hinting at a possible 13% listing gain.
Shares are likely to debut on NSE and BSE on August 12.
Ardee Industries IPO band ₹53
The IPO price band is up to ₹53 per share. Only ₹240 crore of the funds raised will go toward working capital, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes, including ₹220 crore for working capital and ₹20 crore for debt repayment.
Ardee Industries, around since 1993, recycles lead and non-ferrous metals for big sectors like energy storage and automotive and saw its profits jump by 155% in FY 2025-26 (vs FY 2024-25).
If you're curious about green tech or the business side of recycling, this one's worth keeping an eye on!