Arvind Krishna says India must boost semiconductors and AI
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna thinks India could play a much bigger role in the global tech scene, if it steps up its game in semiconductors and AI.
Speaking in New Delhi, he pointed out that India's contribution to semiconductor manufacturing is only $3 billion right now, which is tiny compared to the worldwide market.
IBM hiring AI and software talent
Krishna believes India has the talent for chip design and assembly, not just software.
He shared that AI could contribute around $500 billion to India's GDP growth by the end of 2029, but over 75% have made very little progress in adopting it.
To help change this, IBM is hiring more people in AI and software roles, hoping to give India a stronger spot on the global tech map.