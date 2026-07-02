Asia $137.36B foreign outflow, fastest in at least 16 years Business Jul 02, 2026

Asian stocks just saw their fastest foreign cash-out in at least 16 years. Investors took out $137.36 billion in the first half of 2026, according to LSEG.

Most of this came from South Korea and Taiwan, where booming AI chipmaker stocks like TSMC, Samsung, and SK Hynix pushed valuations up and triggered a wave of selling.