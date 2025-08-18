Asian markets mixed as Trump-Zelenskiy meeting looms

This Trump-Zelenskiy meeting could shake up global politics and energy prices. With the US pushing for a final peace deal instead of just a ceasefire, Ukraine faces tough choices about territory and security. Investors are also keeping an eye on signals from the Federal Reserve and Japanese inflation data, both adding to market uncertainty.

Oil prices dip slightly on easing supply concerns

The recent US-Russia summit helped calm oil supply fears by avoiding new tensions, leading to that small drop in oil prices.

Now, with European leaders joining the Washington talks, everyone's waiting to see what kind of security guarantees or compromises might come next for Ukraine—US officials say real peace will mean both sides have to give a little.