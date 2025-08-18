Asian markets mixed as Trump-Zelenskiy meeting looms
Markets are treading carefully this Monday, with everyone watching the big meeting between Donald Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Asian stocks were mixed—Japan nudged up, while Australia and South Korea slipped.
Oil prices dipped slightly after last week's US-Russia summit eased supply worries by holding off on new sanctions against Russia.
Fed signals and Japanese inflation data add to uncertainty
This Trump-Zelenskiy meeting could shake up global politics and energy prices.
With the US pushing for a final peace deal instead of just a ceasefire, Ukraine faces tough choices about territory and security.
Investors are also keeping an eye on signals from the Federal Reserve and Japanese inflation data, both adding to market uncertainty.
Oil prices dip slightly on easing supply concerns
The recent US-Russia summit helped calm oil supply fears by avoiding new tensions, leading to that small drop in oil prices.
Now, with European leaders joining the Washington talks, everyone's waiting to see what kind of security guarantees or compromises might come next for Ukraine—US officials say real peace will mean both sides have to give a little.