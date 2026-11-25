Asian markets slide with KOSPI nearly 5% amid AI fears
Asian stock markets slid hard on Wednesday, with South Korea's KOSPI dropping nearly 5%.
Taiwan and Japan also saw sharp falls as investors worried the recent AI-fueled rally might be running out of steam, especially after a tech sell-off in the US.
Rupee 8-month high Tata Steel review
The Indian rupee actually hit an eight-month high against the US dollar, thanks to steady foreign investment in Indian stocks.
Meanwhile, Tata Steel is reviewing its planned deal with APL Apollo Tubes after minority shareholders raised concerns over the deal structure and the two stocks lost a combined over ₹31,000 crore in market capitalisation.