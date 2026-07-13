Asian Paints raises prices 12% citing Middle East conflict costs
Business
Asian Paints just bumped up its prices by 12%, blaming higher raw material and oil-linked costs caused by the ongoing Middle East conflict.
The company's chairman, R. Seshasayee, admitted things in West Asia are still shaky and it might take a while for input costs to settle down.
Supply issues drive paint price hikes
It's not just Asian Paints feeling the pinch: Berger Paints hiked prices by 1% to 2%, Kansai Nerolac by 2% to 3%, and JSW Dulux by 10% earlier this year.
With supply issues and rising expenses across the industry, these hikes mean making your space colorful is getting pricier for everyone.