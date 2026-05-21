Asian stocks rally on U.S.-Iran deal hopes and falling oil
Business
Asian stock markets had a big day on Thursday, thanks to hopes for a U.S.-Iran deal and falling oil prices.
Japan's Nikkei shot up 3%, South Korea's Kospi soared 6%, and Wall Street's recent comeback helped keep the positive vibes going.
Japan exports and NVIDIA lift markets
Japan's trade deficit narrowed as exports, especially semiconductors, jumped nearly 15% from last year.
Samsung shares in South Korea climbed over 6% after wage talks made progress.
Australia's market rose too, and SoftBank in Japan spiked almost 20% following NVIDIA's strong results, giving the whole region a confidence boost.