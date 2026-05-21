Asian stocks rally on U.S.-Iran talks easing Middle East worries
Asian stocks had a strong day, thanks to optimism about U.S.-Iran negotiations that eased worries in the Middle East.
Japan's Nikkei shot up 3%, South Korean stocks surged more than 4%, and overall, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose by 1.2%.
Lower bond yields and oil prices also helped keep investors in a good mood.
Samsung jumps 7% after union deal
Samsung Electronics shares soared 7% after making peace with its labor union just in time to avoid a strike.
Brent crude oil rebounded slightly to $105.60 per barrel as hopes grew for smoother energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz.
On the flip side, NVIDIA's shares slipped despite solid income at data center operators because its sales forecast didn't wow investors, and US futures dipped 0.5% as inflation worries lingered.