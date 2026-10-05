Asian stocks rise after US jobs data eases Fed fears
Business
Asian stocks got a boost on Monday after US jobs numbers came in softer than expected, calming fears of another Federal Reserve rate hike.
Japan led the gains with a 2% jump, and the overall Asia-Pacific index edged up 0.4%.
The Nasdaq-100 also hit a record high last week, adding to the upbeat mood.
Oil tops $103, investors eye Fed
Oil prices briefly topped $103 a barrel as tensions rose in Yemen and OPEC+ kept production steady.
Meanwhile, investors are watching for clues from the Fed's upcoming meeting minutes and keeping an eye on Europe's bond market after recent swings.
With the chance of an October Fed rate hike now below 25%, there's some relief across global markets.