Asian stocks rise as US tech rally lifts regional markets
Business
Asian stock markets got a boost on Tuesday, following a strong rally in US tech shares.
South Korea's Kospi jumped nearly 2%, and the MSCI Asia-Pacific index also moved up.
Investors are now watching upcoming earnings reports to see if all those big AI investments are actually turning into profits.
Yen steadies oil rebounds to $84.10
The Japanese yen steadied at 157.33 per dollar after some earlier swings.
Oil prices dipped at first as global tensions eased a bit but bounced back to $84.10 a barrel after President Donald Trump warned that negotiations were Iran's "last chance."
Meanwhile, US bond yields dropped and manufacturing posted its fastest growth in over four years.
Everyone's waiting to see if this momentum keeps up.