Asian stocks slide as investors pull back from AI shares

Asian stock markets took a noticeable dip on Tuesday, mostly because investors are pulling back from AI-related stocks.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slid 0.9% and headed for its weakest close since mid-August.

South Korea's Kospi led the fall with a steep 5.24% drop, thanks to big losses for chipmakers like SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 2.34% after a break, and Taiwan's TAIEX slipped by 1.22%.