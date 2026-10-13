Asia's AI stocks tumble as borrowing costs sap investor confidence
AI stocks across Asia dropped sharply on Tuesday, making investors uneasy about the future of tech markets.
The selloff was driven by rising borrowing costs and doubts about whether big spending on AI will actually pay off.
South Korea's KOSPI and Japanese chipmakers were hit especially hard, as people now want to see real results from all the hype around AI.
AI investor appetite cooled since June
This slump isn't just a one-day thing; it's part of a bigger trend that's been building since June.
A shelved data center IPO in Australia recently highlighted how investor excitement is cooling off.
The International Monetary Fund even warned that if AI investments don't deliver, it could have global consequences.
With borrowing getting pricier, companies are under pressure to prove their AI bets make financial sense.