ASICS opens 150th Indian store at Jaipur's Pacific Mall
Business
ASICS just launched its 150th Indian store at Pacific Mall, Mansarovar, Jaipur.
This new spot isn't just about sneakers. It's their third fully company-run store and offers everything from performance running shoes to sporty streetwear, all packed into a sleek 1,508-square-foot space.
ASICS introduces Foot ID service
What sets this store apart? Shoppers can try the Foot ID service that helps with understanding individual foot needs through Foot ID, a nice touch for anyone serious about comfort.
Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India & South Asia, Executive Officer, ASICS Corporation called it a "defining moment," saying it reflects their "Sound Mind, Sound Body" motto and shows how they're leveling up the shopping experience for today's crowd.