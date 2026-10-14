ASML profits surge to €5bn as AI boosts chip demand
Business
ASML, the Dutch tech company behind the machines that make advanced computer chips, just had its best quarter ever, thanks to the huge appetite for AI.
Profits more than doubled to €5 billion compared to last year, and ASML now expects annual sales of €44-45 billion, slightly revising its forecast.
ASML customers express multiyear interest
ASML's high-tech lithography machines are essential for building the chips powering everything from smart devices to generative AI.
CEO Christophe Fouquet shared that some customers are expressing an interest in placing orders with us for 2029 and even 2030 because demand is so strong.
Still, ASML faces hurdles with ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting business in China, even as it plans to ramp up production beyond 30% growth by 2028.