Assetz Ltd files confidential IPO with SEBI to raise ₹1,200cr
Business
Assetz Ltd. a major real estate player from Bengaluru, just confidentially filed for an IPO with SEBI and is looking to raise around ₹1,200 crore.
The company wants to get listed on the main stock exchanges.
AGP backed Assetz repaid over ₹1,000cr
JM Financial, BofA Securities India, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are expected to manage the IPO.
Assetz is expanding fast, having secured around 550 acres for new projects and recently acquired around 200 acres in Bengaluru's eastern and northern corridors. They're even eyeing Mumbai next.
Backed by Singapore-based AGP Partners, they've already raised (and repaid) over ₹1,000 crore from big names like JP Morgan and HDFC Ltd.