Ather Energy 1st new-age e-scooter brand in India break-even EBITDA
Ather Energy just became the first new-age electric scooter brand in India to break even on EBITDA, meaning it is finally making money from its core business.
In June 2026, it posted a positive 0.8% margin, a big turnaround from last year's -15.7%.
This boost came thanks to rising demand for EVs as fuel prices shot up and global events like the West Asia war made people rethink their choices.
Ather revenue ₹1,260 cr, 83,000 scooters
Ather's revenue jumped to ₹1,260 crore this quarter, almost doubling from last year.
It sold over 83,000 scooters, an 81% increase, and managed to cut its net loss down to ₹51 crore (from ₹178 crore).
Its Hosur plant is running at full speed with plans to ramp up even more by 2027, while India's overall EV two-wheeler sales reached over 500,000 units this quarter.