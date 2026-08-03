Ather Energy 1st new-age e-scooter brand in India break-even EBITDA

Ather Energy just became the first new-age electric scooter brand in India to break even on EBITDA, meaning it is finally making money from its core business.

In June 2026, it posted a positive 0.8% margin, a big turnaround from last year's -15.7%.

This boost came thanks to rising demand for EVs as fuel prices shot up and global events like the West Asia war made people rethink their choices.