Ather Energy cuts loss to 50.87 cr, Rizta attracts families
Business
Ather Energy just reported a big win for the quarter ending June 2026: its net loss shrank to ₹50.87 crore, way down from last year's ₹178 crore.
Thanks to the popularity of its family-focused Rizta scooters, more people are hopping on board, not just speed lovers.
Revenue up 90% to 1,217 cr
Revenue shot up 90% to ₹1,217 crore, with 83,173 units sold, an 81% jump.
Ather even flipped its EBITDA margin into positive territory (0.8%), despite spending more on operations.
Expanding into smaller cities helped boost sales and efficiency, but rising raw material costs and fierce competition from Ola Electric, TVS Motor, and Bajaj Auto are keeping things interesting for the company.