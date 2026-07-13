Ather Energy to hold July 15 board meeting on funding
Business
Ather Energy is set to hold a board meeting on July 15 to figure out fresh ways to raise money, including options like new shares or convertible bonds.
The announcement dropped on July 12, signaling the company's push to fuel its next phase of growth in the electric vehicle space.
Ather Energy outlets doubled to 700
Ather has doubled its outlets from 351 to 700 in just a year and sold about 83,000 vehicles in the March quarter, thanks to strong demand across India.
Since going public in May 2025, its stock has soared over 250%.