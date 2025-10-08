Ather Energy's stock doubles since IPO, hits ₹24,500cr market cap Business Oct 08, 2025

Ather Energy's IPO has taken off since its May 2025 debut—shares started at ₹321 and have jumped 106%, closing at ₹679 on October 8, 2025.

This rapid rise has pushed the company's market value to ₹24,555 crore, making it one of the standout stories in India's electric vehicle scene this year.