Ather Energy's stock doubles since IPO, hits ₹24,500cr market cap
Ather Energy's IPO has taken off since its May 2025 debut—shares started at ₹321 and have jumped 106%, closing at ₹679 on October 8, 2025.
This rapid rise has pushed the company's market value to ₹24,555 crore, making it one of the standout stories in India's electric vehicle scene this year.
Ather's business model and market position
Based in Bangalore, Ather builds electric scooters and all the tech that goes with them—think batteries and charging stations.
Their Hosur plant just celebrated its 500,000th vehicle, with the Rizta model being a fan favorite.
By September 2025, Ather grabbed a 17% share of India's electric two-wheeler market, ranking third overall.
Strong growth in sales and revenue
Ather isn't just selling more scooters—they sold over 52,000 units in Q2 FY2025 alone (even outselling Ola Electric).
Revenue for FY2025 jumped 29% to ₹2,255 crore while losses shrank to ₹812 crore.
Analysts expect Ather to keep growing fast (41% annual volume growth projected through FY2028), thanks to new stores and fresh products as they chase profitability in India's booming EV space.