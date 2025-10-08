India may allow foreign e-commerce firms to hold inventory

What this means for Indian sellers

If approved, this could make it much easier for Indian sellers—especially small businesses—to reach buyers abroad.

India's e-commerce exports are just $2 billion a year (compared to China's $350 billion), and the government wants to ramp that up to help hit its $1 trillion export target by 2030.

The change could mean faster order fulfillment, fewer compliance headaches, and a bigger global stage for Indian brands.

The plan still needs cabinet approval, so stay tuned.