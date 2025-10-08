India may allow foreign e-commerce firms to hold inventory
India is thinking about letting foreign companies directly invest in inventory-based e-commerce—but only for exports.
Right now, foreign firms can't hold inventory and can only run marketplace platforms.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed that this proposal is under examination, which would mark a shift in how global players like Amazon operate here.
What this means for Indian sellers
If approved, this could make it much easier for Indian sellers—especially small businesses—to reach buyers abroad.
India's e-commerce exports are just $2 billion a year (compared to China's $350 billion), and the government wants to ramp that up to help hit its $1 trillion export target by 2030.
The change could mean faster order fulfillment, fewer compliance headaches, and a bigger global stage for Indian brands.
The plan still needs cabinet approval, so stay tuned.