How government, private apps together saved ₹200 crore from cyber fraud Business Oct 08, 2025

PhonePe and Paytm have helped save nearly ₹200 crore from cyber fraud in the last two months, thanks to the Department of Telecommunications' Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) system.

FRI checks mobile numbers against national cybercrime data and flags risky ones, making it way harder for scammers to slip through.

It's a real example of how teaming up—government and private apps—can actually make digital payments safer.