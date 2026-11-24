Australia: Google, Meta might be fined 5% of global revenue
What's the story
Australia is planning to introduce a major legislation that could impose heavy revenue-based fines on tech giants like Google and Meta. The proposed law would penalize these companies up to 5% of their global revenue if they fail to remove harmful content and addictive features from their platforms. The move comes after the Australian government reached an agreement with the Greens party in the Senate.
Legal implications
Law would require platforms to proactively monitor content
The proposed Digital Duty of Care law would also give individuals the right to sue tech platforms for enabling wrongdoing.
The move is a major departure from the current system, where enforcement codes are created by different online industries.
Instead, this new legislation would require all platforms to proactively monitor and prevent harmful user experiences across a range of potential harms like child sexual abuse material, non-consensual fake nude material, and terrorism-related content.
Increased penalties
Proposed fines are a huge jump from previous maximum penalty
The proposed fines under the new law are a huge jump from the previous maximum penalty of A$109 million (around $72.2 million).
By linking penalties to global revenue, tech giants could face much bigger fines as some of them make hundreds of billions of dollars each year.
Communications Minister Anika Wells called the proposed legislation "seismic reform," saying it would be delivered through parliament this week.
Industry pushback
Tech firms have opposed the bill
Despite agreeing with the government's goal of improving child protection and minimizing harmful content, most tech firms have opposed the bill.
Their main concern is that it gives some discretion to government officials to decide what counts as harmful content.
Even before the government increased the potential fine, industry groups had warned that this law could lead platforms to be overly cautious in deciding what content to remove, just to avoid punishment.