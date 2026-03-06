Australian shares drop 3.8% as Middle East conflict rattles markets
Business
Australian shares just had their worst week since late March 2025, dropping 3.8% as worries over Middle East conflicts and rising inflation spooked investors.
The S&P/ASX 200 closed at a one-month low, wiping out over A$133 billion from the market (ouch for banks and mining companies especially).
Miners and banks take a hit, tech stocks jump
While banks and miners took a hit (mining fell 8.6%, its worst in years), tech stocks like WiseTech and Siteminder actually jumped more than 10%.
Despite the chaos, analysts are still upbeat about Australia's economy.